A vendor arranging and displaying watermelons to attract the customers at weekly bazaar H-9
APP39-050521 ISLAMABAD: May 05 - A vendor arranging and displaying watermelons to attract the customers at weekly bazaar H-9. APP photo by Saleem Rana

ALSO READ  Vendors off loading watermelons from delivery truck at their roadside setup to attract the customers

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR