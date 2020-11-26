Home Photos Feature Photos A street vendor roasting pulses on a handcart to attract the customers... PhotosFeature Photos A street vendor roasting pulses on a handcart to attract the customers at Liaqat Bazaar Thu, 26 Nov 2020, 9:01 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP41-261120 QUETTA: November 26 A street vendor roasting pulses on a handcart to attract the customers at Liaqat Bazaar. APP photo by Mohsin Naseer APP41-261120 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR ISLAMABAD: September 30 A street vendor displaying decorative stuff to attract the customers. APP photo by Irshad Sheikh MULTAN: June 20 – A street vendor preparing and selling traditional sweet ice balls at Fatima Jinnah Town. APP photo by Safdar Abbas