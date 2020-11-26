Home Photos General Coverage Photos Leader of the Opposition in the Sindh Assembly Firdous Shamim Naqvi addressing... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Leader of the Opposition in the Sindh Assembly Firdous Shamim Naqvi addressing a press conference at Sindh Assembly Thu, 26 Nov 2020, 9:00 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP40-261120 KARACHI: November 26 - Leader of the Opposition in the Sindh Assembly Firdous Shamim Naqvi addressing a press conference at Sindh Assembly. APP Photo by Saeed Qureshi APP40-261120 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR KARACHI: November 11 – Leader of the Opposition in the Sindh Assembly Firdous Shamim Naqvi alongwith other provincial members of Sindh Assembly addressing a... KARACHI: November 09 Provincial Minister for Local Government, Information, Housing & Town Planning, Forest and Religious Affairs Syed Nasir Hussain Shah addressing a... KARACHI: July 30 – Governor Sindh Imran Ismail addresses press conference along with leader of the opposition in the Provincial Assembly Sindh, Firdous Shamim...