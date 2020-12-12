Home Photos Feature Photos A roadside vendor selling fish as per increased demand in winter season... PhotosFeature Photos A roadside vendor selling fish as per increased demand in winter season in the Federal Capital Sat, 12 Dec 2020, 7:00 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP04-121220 ISLAMABAD: December 12 - A roadside vendor selling fish as per increased demand in winter season in the Federal Capital. APP photo by Saeed Ul Mulk APP04-121220 ALSO READ A vendor displaying fish to attract the customers at his roadside setup in Federal Capital RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A vendor displaying fish to attract the customers at his roadside setup in Federal Capital People purchasing second hand clothes in preparation of winter season Migratory Birds searching for food at sea shore. Each year hundreds of thousands of migratory birds travel from their native place with the advent...