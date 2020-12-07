Home Photos General Coverage Photos A paramedic taking sample of woman for corona virus test at Bhitai... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos A paramedic taking sample of woman for corona virus test at Bhitai Hospital Mon, 7 Dec 2020, 8:30 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP24-071220 HYDERABAD: December 07 A paramedic taking sample of woman for corona virus test at Bhitai Hospital. APP photo by Akram Ali APP24-071220 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR World acknowledging resilience by Pakistan against coronavirus 3,306 new Coronavirus cases reported; 40 deaths in past 24 hours Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser chairing the Parliamentary Committee on Corona Virus Disease at Parliament House