Home Photos Feature Photos A motorcyclist on the way driving in his motorbike during rain that... PhotosFeature Photos A motorcyclist on the way driving in his motorbike during rain that experienced in twin cities Thu, 4 Feb 2021, 8:46 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP60-040221 RAWALPINDI: February 04 - A motorcyclist on the way driving in his motorbike during rain that experienced in twin cities. APP photo by Abid Zia APP59-040221 APP60-040221 ALSO READ People on the way during rain that experienced in twin cities RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR People on the way during rain that experienced in twin cities A motorcyclist on the way under cover of umbrella during rain in the city A view of gypsy tents submerged in water after heavy rain in the city