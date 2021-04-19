Home Photos General Coverage Photos A large number of people standing in queues outside a Utility Store... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos A large number of people standing in queues outside a Utility Store to purchasing daily commodities during Holy Fasting Month of Ramzanul Mubarak in Latifabad area Mon, 19 Apr 2021, 6:36 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP18-190421 HYDERABAD: April 19 A large number of people standing in queues outside a Utility Store to purchasing daily commodities during Holy Fasting Month of Ramzanul Mubarak in Latifabad area. APP photo by Akram Ali ALSO READ Workers frying traditional food items for Iftar outside their shop during Holy Fasting Month of Ramzanul Mubarak at I-10 Markaz RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR People purchasing traditional food items from roadside vendor for breaking their fast during Holy Fasting Month of Ramzan ul Mubarak Volunteers distributing food packets among people for breaking their fast during the Holy Fasting Month of Ramzanul Mubarak near Mazar-e-Quaid Volunteers distributing summer drink among faithful to break their fasting at I-10 Sector during Holy Fasting Month of Ramzanul Mubarak