Home Photos Feature Photos A view of vehicles passing through stagnant rain water accumulated on the... PhotosFeature Photos A view of vehicles passing through stagnant rain water accumulated on the road at Latifabad Unit Number 10 Mon, 19 Apr 2021, 6:37 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP19-190421 HYDERABAD: April 19 A view of vehicles passing through stagnant rain water accumulated on the road at Latifabad Unit Number 10. APP photo by Farhan Khan RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A view of vehicles passing through the rain water accumulated on a road A view of vehicles passing through sewerage water accumulated at Jhumra Road near Mahindi Mohalla and needs the attention of concerned authorities A flock of pigeon drinking water accumulated in a local park during hot day in the city