A large number of people purchasing vegetables on the subsidized rates at Sasta Ramzan Bazaar setup at Masoom Shah Road
APP35-220421 MULTAN: April 22 - A large number of people purchasing vegetables on the subsidized rates at Sasta Ramzan Bazaar setup at Masoom Shah Road. APP photo by Qasim Ghauri

ALSO READ  People standing in a long queue to purchase sugar at subsidized rates in a Ramzan Bazaar

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR