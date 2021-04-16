Home Photos Feature Photos A large number of people offering first Friday prayers of Holy Fasting... PhotosFeature Photos A large number of people offering first Friday prayers of Holy Fasting Month of Ramzanul Mubarak at history Badshahi Masjid Fri, 16 Apr 2021, 11:17 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP36-160521 LAHORE: April 16 - A large number of people offering first Friday prayers of Holy Fasting Month of Ramzanul Mubarak at history Badshahi Masjid. APP photo by Mustafa Lashari ALSO READ A vendor frying traditional food item (Jalabi) for customers during Holy Month of Ramzanul Mubarak at G-9 Markaz for Iftari RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A large number of faithful offering dua after first Friday prayers of Holy Month of Ramzanul Mubarak at Thanvi Masjid A large number of people offering first Friday prayers of Holy Fasting Month of Ramzanul Mubarak A large number of people standing in queues outside a Utility Store to purchasing daily commodities during Holy Fasting Month of Ramzanul Mubarak in...