Ambassador Munir Akram Permanent Representative of Pakistan mission to the United Nation and President ECOSOC speaking at the closing of Financing for Development Forum and Adoption of Outcome Document at the UN Fri, 16 Apr 2021, 11:20 PM

APP45-160421 NEW YORK: April 16 - Ambassador Munir Akram Permanent Representative of Pakistan mission to the United Nation and President ECOSOC speaking at the closing of Financing for Development Forum and Adoption of Outcome Document at the UN. APP

Pakistan urges UN to strengthen its accountability mechanisms to end sexual violence against women in conflicts

Pakistan lauds reactivation of Afghan peace process, but warns against spoilers' plots

ECOSOC Chief Munir Akram warns of challenges from worldwide water scarcity

Pakistan urges giving representation to world's under-representative regions in reformed UNSC