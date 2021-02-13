Home Photos Feature Photos A herd of buffalos walking on the rail tracks may cause any... PhotosFeature Photos A herd of buffalos walking on the rail tracks may cause any mishap and needs the attention of concern authorities Sat, 13 Feb 2021, 5:24 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP13-130221 LARKANA: February 13 - A herd of buffalos walking on the rail tracks may cause any mishap and needs the attention of concern authorities. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar APP13-130221 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR HYDERABAD: August 03 A herd of cows on the way at Badin Road. APP photo by Akram Ali SARGODHA: August 17 An elderly person guiding a herd of goats at Lahore Road. APP photo by Hassan Mahmood FAISALABAD: August 17 – A herd of buffaloes bathing in Rajbah Nasrana of Jhang Branch Canal near Chak No.54-JB Dhooddian. APP photo by Tasawar...