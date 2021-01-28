Home Photos Feature Photos A farmer extracting sugarcane juice for preparing Gurrh at his farm PhotosFeature Photos A farmer extracting sugarcane juice for preparing Gurrh at his farm Thu, 28 Jan 2021, 6:45 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP53-280121 SIALKOT: January 28 - A farmer extracting sugarcane juice for preparing Gurrh at his farm. APP photo by Muhammad Munir Butt APP53-280121 ALSO READ Farmer busy in spraying pesticides in wheat crop in their field RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A farmer cleansing herbs from his Strawberry farm Farmer busy in spraying pesticides in wheat crop in their field A farmer collects flowers at his flower farm to sell for livelihood