Home Photos South African batsman Aiden Markram plays a shot during the third day... PhotosSports Photos South African batsman Aiden Markram plays a shot during the third day of the first cricket Test match between Pakistan and South Africa at the National Stadium Thu, 28 Jan 2021, 6:43 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP52-280121 KARACHI: January 28 - South African batsman Aiden Markram plays a shot during the third day of the first cricket Test match between Pakistan and South Africa at the National Stadium. APP photo by Syed Abbas Mehdi APP52-280121 ALSO READ Pakistan's bowler Nauman Ali in action during the first day of the first cricket Test match played between Pakistan and South Africa cricket teams at National Stadium RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Pakistani Hindu families who stranded in India being receiving on their arrival to Pakistan through Wagah border Pakistani Hindu families who stranded in India arrive to Pakistan through Wagah border Pakistani bowler Yasir Shah celebrates after taking wicket of South African batsman Dean Elgar during 3rd day of the first cricket test match between...