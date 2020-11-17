A disable woman wearing protective face mask for precautionary measures to protect from corona virus on the way on his special bike at Hilltop Road
APP26-171120 HYDERABAD: November 17  A disable woman wearing protective face mask for precautionary measures to protect from corona virus on the way on his special bike at Hilltop Road. APP photo by Farhan Khan

ALSO READ  A disable woman wearing protective face mask for precautionary measures to protect from corona virus on the way on his special bike at Hilltop Road

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR