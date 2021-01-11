A beautiful view of Shalamar Bagh where people are flocking to the main gate for a walk during fog that engulfs the city
APP31-110121 LAHORE: January 11 - A beautiful view of Shalamar Bagh where people are flocking to the main gate for a walk during fog that engulfs the city. APP photo Amir Khan
APP31-110121

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR