Home Photos Feature Photos A vendor on his way to sell used oil cans to earn... PhotosFeature Photos A vendor on his way to sell used oil cans to earn for livelihood Mon, 11 Jan 2021, 9:45 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP30-110121 LAHORE: January 11 - A vendor on his way to sell used oil cans to earn for livelihood. APP photo Amir Khan APP30-110121 ALSO READ An elderly lady vendor selling face mask while sitting at a roadside RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR An elderly lady vendor selling face mask while sitting at a roadside A vendor displaying fishes to attract the customers at his road side stup A vendor selling traditional chicken corn soup at Al Abbas Chowk