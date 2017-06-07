LAHORE, June 7 (APP)- Pakistan Cricket Board on Wednesday denied forming of any committee in the backdrop of Pakistan team’s defeat
to India in the ICC champions trophy being played in England.
“In response to a news circulating in the media, the PCB denies
forming any committee to probe into the loss of Pakistan team against
India “, said a spokesman of PCB here.
PCB denies forming of committee to probe into defeat against India
