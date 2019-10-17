Pakistan to participate in Beijing Xiangshan Forum starting from Sunday

BEIJING, Oct 17 (APP):A delegation comprising senior officials of Pakistan armed forces will attend 9th Beijing Xiangshan International Forum to be held at the Beijing International Conference Centre from October 20 to 22.

Themed as “Maintaining International Order and Promoting Peace in the Asia-Pacific Region”, the three-day forum aims at discussing how to maintain an international order with the objectives and principles of the UN charter at its core and safeguard lasting prosperity in the Asia-Pacific region and the global peace and stability in the new situation, according to official sources here on Thursday.

The forum consists of four plenary sessions, namely “Major Country Relations and International Order, Security Risk Management in the Asia-Pacific, Interests of Small and Medium-Sized Countries and Common Security, International Arms Control Regime and Global Security”.

In addition, there will be eight concurrent sessions, including “Innovation in Security Concepts, Strategic Trust and Confidence-building Measures, Asia-Pacific Security Architecture, Dynamics in Maritime Security, International Cooperation on Counter-terrorism, Security New Circumstances in the Middle East, Scientific and Technological Innovation and International Security and Artificial Intelligence and Future Warfare”.

There is also one special plenary session, themed as “The 70th Anniversary of the Founding of the PRC and Peace and Development of the World”.

Since its inception in 2006, the forum has been growing in terms of its size, level, influence and fame. It is now the largest and highest-level track 1.5 security dialogue hosted by China.

The past eight forums helped countries enhance trust, coordinate policies, promote security dialogue and strengthen cooperation.

Up till now, nearly 60 countries and six international organizations have confirmed to attend, which include 25 defence ministers, 6 chiefs of defence force, 14 deputy ministers and hundreds of experts and scholars.