Pakistan made significant progress in food security over last several decades: Bosan

ISLAMABAD, July 12 (APP):Federal Minister for National Food

Security and Research,Sikandar Hayat Khan Bosan on Wednesday

Pakistan had made significant progress in food security over the

last several decades.

Ministry of Food Security and Research took the immense

initiative to formulate a national agriculture and food security

policy, he said.

He stated this while speaking at the National Food Security

Policy Workshop here at National Agriculture and research Council(NARC) today.

He said that Pakistan also needs to continue to build the

resilience of the agriculture sector to climate change risks.

Bosan said that these challenges could be managed through

adopting soil and water conservation technologies, enhanced use of

high efficiency irrigation systems, developing drought resistant

varieties, and introducing climate smart agriculture.

The Minister said that “I am confident that valuable

suggestions from all stakeholders including provincial partners will

help in a great deal to finalize this document for achieving food

security and nutritional goals of the country”.

He said that state is constituent provision of basic food to

its people.

Pakistan has to surmount the great challenges for ensuring

food availability, increasing accessibility, improving utilization

and maintaining stability to achieve food security in real terms,he

said.

Federal Minister said that in collaboration with other

provinces, national and international partners,” We have been able

to deliberate and finalize draft food security policy document.”

He said that presently the production of food is more than

its requirement across the globe.

But unfortunately about 30-40% food is lost during production

and post-harvest stages.

The Minister said that contribution of all partners in food

security policy deliberation was very high and the improvements

suggested by the technical groups will help to further fine tune the

policy document for forwarding to the cabinet for its approval.

On the occasion Chairman PARC,Dr. Yusuf Zafar said that “We

have achieved a growth of 3.46 which is just close to target of 3.5

and it was 0.2 in 2015-16.

He said that this year we had record production of Corn,

Sugarcane, Potato and Wheat.

He said that proposed food security policy will be another

major milestone.

“We strongly hope and expect that today’s workshop will put

final seal of approval for this pioneering National Food Security

Policy to be placed on agenda of Federal Cabinet by Minister for

Food Security and Research Sikandar Bosan.

DG NARC,Dr. Azeem Khan at the occasion described about food

security policy with relevant implementation arrangements.

He said that the policy will be presented to the federal

cabinet for approval after fine-tuning.

Secretary for National Food Security and Research Muhammad

Abid Javed hoped implementing the policy will help promote value-

added food production while creating a new class of agricultural

entrepreneurs.

He also paid vote of thanks to participants from Ministry of

Planning, Development and Reforms, Pakistan Agricultural Research

Council, National Agricultural Research Centre, Agricultural Policy

Institute; international organizations like FAO, ICIMOD, WFP and

provincial governments for providing valuable inputs during the

whole process of preparing policy document.