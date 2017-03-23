Pak wins hockey series against NZ

LAHORE, Mar 23 (APP)- On Pakistan day, the national hockey team won the 5-test series against New Zealand, after holding the home side to a 1-1 draw in the last and fifth test at Carterton, Wairarapa.

According to information made available to APP here on Thursday

Pakistan continued with their impressive form and drew the final test at the Trust House Hockey Wairarapa Complex. The green shirts won the series 2-1 as two tests ended in a draw.

The match began at a fast pace. But goal eluded to either side and it

was 0-0 at the half time.

The deadlock persisted in the third quarter as well.

Finally, Pakistan managed to break the ice in the second minute of the

last quarter. It was an open play goal by Mohammad Irfan Jr.

The hosts, who needed to win the match to level the series, fought back

hard. They equalised with 10 minutes left. Sam Lane sent in a fierce reverse shot from the edge of the circle.

It ended 1-1.

New Zealand’s coach Smith appreciated Pakistan’s display, “Pakistan were impressive throughout the series.”