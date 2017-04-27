Pak to become an Asian Giant if performance based comptetion held

ISLAMABAD, April 27 (APP): Minister of State for Capital
Administration and Development Division (CADD) Dr Tariq Fazal
Chaudhary Thursday said if a competition was held among political
parties on the basis of performance then Pakistan will come out as
the Asian Giant.
Speaking at Prime Minister Laptop Distribution Scheme here at
Islamabad Model Post Graduate College of Commerce H-8/4, he said
political parties’ representatives who are protecting their parties
in talk shows should avoid leg pulling and concentrate on country’s
progress and prosperity.
“All political parties have one aim which was development and
growth of the country but every party has different ways of
approaching their aim,” he remarked.
The minister said youth play a very important role in
development of a nation. “Pakistan’s 52 percent population is youth
and they will strengthen the country as was dreamt by founder of
Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and national poet Allama
Iqbal.
Refering to students of Islamabad Model Post Graduate College
of Commerce (IMPGCC), the minister said he sees leadership in them.
“Technology has provided them with best opportunity for grooming in
this era,” he said.
“Nowadays we see spies being caught from our country or some
anti-state elements are being held as country’s enemies don’t want
to see Pakistan as a prosperous and flourishing country,” he said.
After taking charge as minister CADD, he said Prime Minister
Muhammad Nawaz Sharif directed him to make federal capital
educational institutions as a role model for all provinces.
“The governmnet was trying its level best to upgrade all
educational institutions of the capital shortly and also providing
training to the teachers,” he said.
The minister said the governmnet was also starting
Montessori’s in all educational institutions and the study was free
from Montessori to metric. “We will also provide uniforms free of
cost in the institutitions,” he said.
Tariq Fazal promised one government school bus would be given
to IMPGCC college, adding that he will try his best to provide two
buses to IMPGCC. “The up gradation and reformation of college
building would also be started soon.”
The minister appriciated the efforts of the government’s
vision to make Pakistan a developed country.
At the end, Tariq Fazal distributed laptops among students and
adminsitration of the college presented shield to the minister.
Atta Muhammad Marwat Principal IMPGCC and Hasnat Qureshi
Director General, Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) were also
present on the occasion.
