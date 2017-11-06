OPF to establish E-Learning schools in abroad

ISLAMABAD, Nov 6 (APP):Overseas Pakistanis Foundation has decided to establish equipped
E-learning schools abroad in collaboration with local partners to
address education needs of the children of overseas Pakistanis.
An official source told APP on Monday that regular
outflow of Pakistanis to other countries particularly to GCC countries
have placed increasing demands on the Foundation to set up more
educational institutions in and outside the country which requires
huge amounts of funds.
Moreover, setting up conventional schools abroad also requires OPF to
meet strict criteria laid down by host countries for establishing
schools and recruiting / transporting human resource.
He said that there is always a shortage of quality subject teachers
and the situation is truer in case of OPF institutions located in
remote parts of the country where quality human resource often
migrates to bigger cities in search of better opportunities.
To a question he said that E-Learning Initiative will cope with this
issue by enabling teacher at one particular OPF institution to deliver
lectures to a network of classrooms at other OPF institutions, all
inter-connected with technology.
Students at remote classrooms would still be able to communicate with
the Instructor through audio / video link. E-learning has potential to
bring quality education to undeserved areas of the country.
The project will facilitate learning and improve students’ performance
by increasing the accessibility of quality educational resources to
them. Use of appropriate technological resources will also enable
instructors to enhance their pedagogy and instructional methods.
Through digital resource centers, students will be able to access
instructional materials from their homes also.
