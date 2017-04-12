New lab system to eliminate corrupt system of analysing medicines: CM

LAHORE, April 12 (APP): Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday presiding over a meeting reviewed measures taken to modernise drug testing laboratories with the cooperation of LGC Laboratories of UK.

The meeting expressed satisfaction over the measures taken to bring the system of drug testing labs at par with the modern requirements and decided to expand collaboration with LGC Laboratories.

Addressing the meeting, the Chief Minister said that Drug Testing

Lab of Faisalabad would also be upgraded with the collaboration of LGC Laboratories of UK. He said that modernisation of drug testing

laboratories was the revolutionary measure of Punjab government. He said competent and professional people were being recruited in modern drug testing labs and human resources were being imparted modern training.

He said the new system would change the culture of corrupt and old system of collection of samples and analysis of medicines and new system of drugs testing would end culture of bribes and approach.

He said drug testing labs would be made independent after their modernization. He said, “We are thankful to LGC labs for cooperation and highly value the cooperation of UK institution.” He said the business of spurious and substandard medicines would be uprooted from Punjab at any cost.

He said Punjab Agricultural, Food and Drug Authority had been established to ensure provision of standardised medicines and good quality food items to the people and the authority would play a vital role in this regard.

Scientist of LGC Labs UK Alan J Handley gave a briefing on the up-gradation of drug testing labs.

Provincial Ministers Khawaja Salman Rafique, Khawaja Imran Nazir, Adviser Dr. Umer Saif, Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary, Health Secretary, health experts and concerning officials were present on the occasion.