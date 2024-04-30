US State deptt delegation meets Acting FS

ISLAMABAD, April 30 (APP):  A US State Department delegation led by Acting Under Secretary for Political Affairs John Bass on Tuesday met with Acting Foreign Secretary Ambassador Rahim Hayat Qureshi at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The US delegation included Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary Elizabeth Horst and US ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome, Ministry of Foreign Affairs posted on its X account.

“A productive discussion on all aspects of bilateral relations was held. The two sides reaffirmed the commitment to enhance cooperation in the areas of trade, investment and regional security,” it was added.

