Two Holy Mosques- places of worship not arenas for politicking: Ashrafi

ISLAMABAD, Feb 27 (APP): Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Tuesday urged the intending Hajj pilgrims to follow the codal formalities of Saudi Arabia in letter and spirit during the sacred journey.

Talking to the media, he emphasized that the Two Holy Mosques were the places of worship and not arenas for political expression or displays of nationalism.

“Raising slogans, flags, or engaging in any other irrelevant activity is not allowed at the Two Mosques,” he proclaimed.

Ashrafi said that situated in Makkah and Madina – the heart of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Two Holy Mosques were revered by millions of Muslims as the holiest sites.

“Guarding their sanctity is not only a duty but also a responsibility of all of us,” he maintained.

Reminding the purpose of Hajj, Ashrafi said it was a journey of spiritual enlightenment – a communion with the divine, not a platform for worldly agendas.

He stressed that through education, a deep reverence for the sacred places should be instilled in worshippers, reminding them of their duty to preserve and protect the sanctity of the two mosques for generations to come.

He reaffirmed that the Two Holy Mosques were beacons of light in a world shrouded in darkness. “They are not just monuments of stone but symbols of hope, unity, and faith—a testament to the enduring power of devotion in an ever-changing world.”