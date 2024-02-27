Election day banner

Nominated CM Ali Amin Gandapur assures to resolve issues in Peshawar

PESHAWAR, Feb 27 (APP):Elected parliamentarians from Peshawar met with nominated Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur on Tuesday to discuss development projects and election irregularities.
 The delegation, led by PTI district president and newly elected member of the National Assembly Arbab Sher Ali, discussed allegations of blatant irregularities in one National Assembly seat and eight Provincial Assembly seats in Peshawar and demanded a judicial inquiry against the Returning Officers involved in apparent malpractices.
The delegation informed the nominated Chief Minister about various issues in Peshawar and developmental projects. Ali Amin Gandapur assured the delegation of resolving all issues of Peshawar on a top priority basis.

