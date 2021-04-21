ISLAMABAD April 21 (APP): With an alarming rise in the Covid19 cases, Pakistan’s Civil Aviation Authority again updated its travel advisory putting a complete travel ban on international travellers from 23 Category C countries.

“The temporary measure is being introduced in continuation to the steps being taken to contain the spread of Covid-19 in Pakistan,” the revised letter said.

The Civil Aviation Authority modified the list of the countries placed in Categories A, B, and C for all international passengers, or all those arriving on chartered private aircraft flights, in view of the third wave of the deadly pandemic.

A CAA letter available with the APP said the Revised Categorized Country List would be effective from April 21, till further notice.

Category A countries: (20)

Australia, Bhutan, China, Fiji, Japan, Kazakhstan, Laos, Mongolia, Mauritania, Morocco, Myanmar, Nepal, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Tajikistan, Trinidad and Tobago, and Vietnam.

International travellers from Category A countries can travel to Pakistan and do not require a Covid19 PCR Test to enter the country.

Category B countries:

All those countries not included in either Category A or C, fall in Category B.

Travellers from all these countries require a Covid19 PCR Test before the commencement of travel to enter Pakistan, and it should not be more than 72 hours old, the CAA instructions say.

Category C countries: (23)

Botswana, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Comoros, Eswatini, Ghana, India, Kenya, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Peru, Rwanda, Seychelles, South Africa, Somalia, Suriname, Tanzania, Uruguay, Venezuela, Zambia, Zimbabwe.

“International travel to Pakistan from Category C countries is restricted and only allowed as per guidelines of NCOC,” the Travel Advisory says.