Govt successfully fulfilling its promises made with public: Dr Gill

ISLAMABAD, Apr 21 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill Wednesday said the present government was successfully fulfilling its promises made with the people.

Addressing a news conference along with Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader, Sadaqat Abbasi, he said three major projects being inaugurated by the Prime Minister Imran Khan in Peshawar this day would serve the masses in true sense.

Giving the details, Dr Gill said the ownership rights of 1320 houses were being awarded to the low income people in Nowshera under Naya Pakistan Housing Authority, in the first phase.

Listing another project, he revealed that the prime minister was inaugurating the newly constructed OPD Block and other state-of-the-art facilities in Khyber Teaching Hospital.

The capacity of the hospital had been doubled after restructuring which would facilitate providing medical treatment to the maximum patients especially during the COVID-19 pressure.

Mentioning another initiative, Dr Gill revealed that the prime minister was also laying foundation stone of rehabilitation and expansion of 153 kilometer-long Chitral -Shandur road project which was strategically important and would also serve to China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Improvement and up-gradation work of 35 kilometer Peshawar-Darra Adam Khel road was also being inaugurated which would be completed in the few months due to the special attention of Federal Minister for Communications Murad Saeed.

Speaking during the presser, PTI Leader Sadaqat Abbasi denounced the threatening tone of former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi used with National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser while the session was in progress.

Terming Abbasi’s attitude undemocratic and immoral, he said political parties, the media and intelligentsia should discourage such intolerant behavior.

The PTI leader asked Abbasi to apologize from the National Assembly speaker over his ill-conduct.