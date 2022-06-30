Three-day Shandur polo festival to start on July 1

ISLAMABAD, Jun 30 (APP): The Gilgit-Baltistan tourism and sports department has announced that the Shandur Polo Festival will be held in the region from July 1 to 3.

The highest polo ground in the world (3,700 meters above the sea level) will host the annual polo tournament to be organised with the collaboration of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, Radio Pakistan reported.

The teams of Gilgit-Baltistan and Chit­ral’s districts will participate in it under ‘freestyle rules’. Preparations have been finalised to organize Shandur Polo festival at world’s highest polo ground on July 1 to 3.

GB Chief Minister Kha­lid Khur­shid Khan invited his Khyber Pakh­tu­nkhwa counterpart,

Mah­mood Khan, to attend the festival on July 1 as the chief guest.

Shandur Festival had been celebrated regularly since 1980 and had gained international fame attracting thousands of local and foreign tourists annually.

The festival couldn’t take place for a few years due to Covid-19-induced restrictions, but it would be held this year with the consent and mutual coordination of both KP and GB governments.