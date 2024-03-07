Telenor Pakistan’s first female sales trainee program Parvaaz begins

ISLAMABAD, Mar 07 (APP): Telenor Pakistan conducted a two-day orientation bootcamp on for its newly onboarded Parvaaz female sales trainees.

Parvaaz, the industry’s first-of-its-kind sales trainee program, is dedicated to cultivating diversity and inclusion within sales roles, empowering fresh female graduates to challenge conventional views of sales as a male-dominated field said a news release.

Held at the Telenor 345 headquarters, this bootcamp marks a signiciant milestone in Telenor Pakistan’s ongoing commitment to nurturing diversity and inclusion in the workplace.

With 11 onboarded sales trainees having placements in major cities including Peshawar, Faisalabad, Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad, and AJK, the program aims to create a more representative workforce while tapping into fresh talent pools.

During the bootcamp, top management from Telenor Pakistan mentored the trainees on the organisation’s overall vision including their sales strategy and distribution network.

Sessions on design thinking and Telenor’s open and transparent culture were also conducted.

The trainees also actively participated in the Women’s Day celebrations, highlighting Telenor’s commitment to creating a supportive environment for female employees.

Furthermore, an insightful session featuring females in field roles provided invaluable perspectives on real-world challenges and opportunities, enriching the trainees’ learning experience.

Following the bootcamp, the trainees will undergo a comprehensive two-week training designed to equip them with the necessary knowledge and skills for their roles.

Commenting on the initiative, Areej Khan, Chief People Officer at Telenor Pakistan, said , “As someone deeply invested in this initiative, I’ve found it incredibly rewarding to engage with fresh female talent during the bootcamp.

This program underscores our firm belief that diversity is not only a social activity but a strategic business imperative for us, ensuring that females, that constitute half of our customer base, are represented in our workforce and decision making”.

She said, it’s heartening to see that others in the industry are now recognising the importance of such initiatives and embracing diversity in their own ways. Parvaaz adds yet another dimension to our commitment to innovation and diversity, reinforcing Telenor Pakistan’s role as a trailblazer in promoting gender equality and empowering women in the workplace.

The Parvaaz Sales Trainee Program is a testament to Telenor Pakistan’s mission of driving innovation and fostering diversity. With a firm commitment to empowering female talent and breaking down barriers, Telenor Pakistan remains dedicated to creating an inclusive workplace where every employee can thrive.