Easypaisa wins big at Dubai Lynx awards

ISLAMABAD, Mar 07 (APP): Easypaisa, Pakistan’s leading digital financial services platform, has achieved remarkable success at the prestigious Dubai Lynx International Festival of Creativity, the MENA region’s premier event for the advertising and communications industry.

Easypaisa’s groundbreaking “Audio Nikahnama” campaign clinched an impressive 3 Gold and 2 Bronze awards, with a total of 10 shortlists out of 19 categories entered, said a news release.

The Gold awards were received for the Glass Award for Change, Radio & Audio: Social Behavior and Cultural Insight, and Integrated Campaign. The Bronze awards were won in the Media: Social Behavior and Cultural Insight and Digital: Consumer Services/Business to Business categories.

The “Audio Nikahnama” campaign is a pioneering initiative that enhances knowledge regarding the marriage contract. By harnessing the power of technology, Easypaisa aimed to break down cultural barriers and empower women to make informed decisions about their future.

Commenting on the remarkable achievement at the awards, the Head of Marketing & Communications at Easypaisa, Rifah Qadri said, “We are immensely proud of the ‘Audio Nikahnama’ campaign and the recognition it has received at the Dubai Lynx Awards. This campaign exemplifies our commitment to driving positive change and addressing societal issues through innovative solutions.

We remain dedicated to empowering our customers, particularly women, and providing them with the tools to shape their destinies. I would also like to mention our partners at Impact BBDO and BBDO Pakistan, especially Ali Rez and Atiya Zaidi for being the creative force behind this achievement.”

Through this campaign, Easypaisa challenged traditional norms and provided a platform for open discussions, encouraging women to voice their choices and aspirations. The accolades at the Dubai Lynx Awards are a testament to the initiative’s impact and its ability to drive positive change.

Sharing his thoughts, Head of Easypaisa Wallet Business, Farhan Hassan said, “The ‘Audio Nikahnama’ campaign is a reflection of the entire team’s creativity, passion, and commitment to delivering impactful campaigns that resonate with our audience. We are honored to receive this recognition from the esteemed juries at the Dubai Lynx Awards, which attracts the best creative minds from across the MENA region.”

This achievement is a testament to Easypaisa’s continuous pursuit of excellence and its dedication to pushing the boundaries of innovation in the financial services industry.

With over 40 million registered mobile accounts and counting, Easypaisa continues to lead Pakistan’s digital financial services landscape, dedicated to fostering financial inclusion through the power of collaboration and technology.