Special meeting called to condemn May 9 incidents: Tarar

Tarar

ISLAMABAD, May 09 (APP): Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar said on Thursday that a special meeting has been called to condemn the tragic incidents of May 9.

Talking to media here, he said that May 9 (2023) was the darkest day in history of the country.

“For the sake of political and personal interests, a move was made on May 9 (last year), which was never done even by the enemies”, he added.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP), and National Party (NP) have also been specially invited in the meeting.

He said a resolution regarding May 9 will be presented in the meeting and a white paper will also be presented by the Ministry of Law and Justice.

The PTI founder has been given a lot of concessions, his nephews and sisters were also involved in the May 9 tragedy, said the minister.

He said that May 9 cases should have been decided and the case should be taken to its logical end.

