Unidentified gunman shot dead Seven laborers in Gwadar

ISLAMABAD, May 9 (APP):Unidentified gunmen shot dead seven labourers from Punjab in a targeted attack in Sarbandar area of Gwadar in Balochistan province on early Thursday.
According to Gwadar Police Station Station House Officer (SHO) Mohsin Ali, unidentified gunmen opened fire on a residential quarter near the Gwadar Fish Harbour in the Surbandar area, leaving seven dead and one injured, private news channels reported.
The police official said that the dead and injured individuals used to work in a barbershop in the area and belonged to district Khanewal in Punjab.
The SHO added that the dead and the injured individual have all been shifted to the Gwadar Hospital.

