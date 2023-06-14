Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf chairing the Advisory Committee meeting on Golden Jubilee of the Constitution at Parliament House

Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf chairing the Advisory Committee meeting on Golden Jubilee of the Constitution at Parliament House
APP79-140623 ISLAMABAD: June 14 – Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf chairing the Advisory Committee meeting on Golden Jubilee of the Constitution at Parliament House . APP/TZD
Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf chairing the Advisory Committee meeting on Golden Jubilee of the Constitution at Parliament House
APP79-140623 ISLAMABAD:
Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf chairing the Advisory Committee meeting on Golden Jubilee of the Constitution at Parliament House
APP80-140623 ISLAMABAD: June 14 – Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf chairing the Advisory Committee meeting on Golden Jubilee of the Constitution at Parliament House . APP/TZD
Sponsored Ad

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Advisory Committee inches closer to finalize syllabus on inclusion of Constitution in Curriculum

Speaker National Assembly, Raja Pervez Ashraf addressing to the National Conference on Empowered Local Governments Moving Forward to Accelerate the Implementation of Agenda 2030

Speaker National Assembly, Raja Pervez Ashraf addressing to the National Conference on Empowered Local Governments Moving Forward to Accelerate the Implementation of Agenda 2030

Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf addressing the participants of Nerian Sharif Urs Mubarak

Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf addressing the participants of Nerian Sharif Urs Mubarak

Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf addressing the participants of Aalmi Ya Rasool Allah (PBUH) Conference at Darbar Alia Eidgah Sharif

Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf addressing the participants of Aalmi Ya Rasool Allah (PBUH) Conference at Darbar Alia Eidgah Sharif

President Kissan Ittehad Council Khalid Mehmood Khokhar called on Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf

President Kissan Ittehad Council Khalid Mehmood Khokhar called on Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf

Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf addressing the seminar'' Reclaiming the space: Reading the Constitution from Women's perspective organized by WPC in PIPS

Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf addressing the seminar” Reclaiming the space: Reading the Constitution from Women’s perspective organized by WPC in PIPS

Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf addressing a public gathring during the ceremony organized in connection with the Golden Jubilee Celebration of the 1973 Constitution.

Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf addressing a public gathring during the ceremony organized in connection with the Golden Jubilee Celebration of the 1973...

Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf met with Maulana Amir Abdul Qaseer Awan the son of Hazrat Maulana Amir Akram Awan the spiritual figure of Minara

Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf met with Maulana Amir Abdul Qaseer Awan the son of Hazrat Maulana Amir Akram Awan the spiritual figure...

Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf laying floral wreath at the mausoleum of Sarwar Muhammad Hussain Shaheed Nishan-e-Haider in connection with Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan in Mandara

Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf laying floral wreath at the mausoleum of Sarwar Muhammad Hussain Shaheed Nishan-e-Haider in connection with Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan in...

Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf talking to Media on the occasion of Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan

Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf talking to Media on the occasion of Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan

Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf laying floral wreath at the mausoleum of Captain Raja Muhammad Sarwar Shaheed Nishan-e-Haider in connection with Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan in Singhori Village

Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf laying floral wreath at the mausoleum of Captain Raja Muhammad Sarwar Shaheed Nishan-e-Haider in connection with Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan...

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Ishaq Dar called on Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf at Parliament House

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Ishaq Dar called on Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf at Parliament House