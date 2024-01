ISLAMABAD, Jan 08 (APP): Caretaker Minister for Information, Broadcasting, and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi on Monday urged the media to include the version of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in all election-related news.

“Stick to the facts and verify if there is any doubt,” said the minister in a post on X, formerly Twitter. The minister’s post also included a press release from the ECP, which rebutted false news on a matter related to the elections.