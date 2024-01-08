Online fuel monitoring system in Railways to be functional from Jan 10

Railways
ISLAMABAD, Jan 08 (APP): The online fuel monitoring system of the Railways is ready for installation and will be functional from January 10. It was informed during a meeting presided over by Caretaker Minister for Railways, Shahid Ashraf Tarar.
The implementation of this system promises enhanced operational efficiency, real-time fuel tracking, and substantial financial savings, ushering in a new era of innovation and effectiveness in the realm of railway management as well as performance.
The meeting, according to the railway spokesperson, also discussed the railway business plan and options to increase revenue.

