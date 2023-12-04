Sightsavers sought stakeholders’ input for Rules of Business for GB Disability Act 2019

ISLAMABAD, Dec 04 (APP):Ensuring the journey from legislation to implementation, Sightsavers and Social Welfare Department Government of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) on Monday held a consultation workshop with stakeholders including government line departments, UN agencies, national NGOs and representatives of Organizations of Persons with Disabilities and their networks on the development of Rules of Business for Disability Act 2019.

This initiative will help gather participants input on draft Rules of Business for Disability Act 2019 and translating disability act into practical guidelines to ensure an effective implementation of the Disability Act 2019, a news release said.

The GB government approved the Disability Act but the Act had not been fully implemented due to absence of rules of business.

A detailed presentation on rules of business was given to the stakeholders.

The participants gave their input and suggestions on the basis of their expertise and knowledge to make it an effective document covering all aspects.

The comments, feedback and suggestions provided by stakeholders will be incorporated in the draft to make it as effective as possible.

Social Welfare Department GB, Dr. Sarwar while addressing a stakeholders consultation appreciated Sightsavers and other stakeholders on this much needed support especially consultations with people with disabilities.

He said that this will help in ensuring the rights of persons with disabilities creating an equal access to opportunities and services for them. He requested stakeholders for their active participation and open feedback.

Country Director Sightsavers, Munazza Gillani said that including voice of people with disabilities is critically important to make sure that rules of business are addressing their needs.

She appreciated the department of social welfare on being forthcoming and including all key stakeholders in the process.

She reiterated that Sightsavers would employ all means to support this initiative further to get the rules of business developed.

She further added that approval of rules of business would be a step towards ensuring achievement of SDGs in the region.

Secretariate Coordinator CBID Network, Asim Zafar talked about the history of disability legislation in Pakistan and appreciated the government of Gilgit-Baltistan on taking lead in approval of Disability Act in 2019 and now initiating the development of Rules of Business for its successful implementation.

Advocate Rana Asif Habib led the participants’ input session and discussion on Rules of Business for the Disability Act.