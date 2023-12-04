VC SBBWU Prof. Dr. Safia Ahmed, SRSP CEO Masaud ul Mulk and UNHCR KP Head Kofi Ohenenana Dwomo giving shield to Governor KP Haji Ghulam Ali during 1st International Women Conference on Breaking Barriers, Building Bridges, Uniting Women’s Voice for a Better World at Local hotel
Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.