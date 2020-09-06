Shibli strongly condemns murder of journalist Shaheena Shaheen

ISLAMABAD, Sep 06 (APP):Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Sunday strongly condemned the killing of journalist Shaheena Shaheen.

In a tweet the minister said tragic incident of the murder of journalist Shahina Shaheen was very sad and reprehensible.

Shibli Faraz said the government strongly believed in freedom of expression and protection of journalists was its responsibility.

Expressing solidarity with the bereaved family, he said the government would fulfil its responsibility and bring the culprits to justice.