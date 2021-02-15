Shibli pays tributes to great poet Ghalib

ISLAMABAD, Feb 15 (APP): Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Monday paid homage to Mirza Asadullah Khan Ghalib (1797–1869) on the death anniversary of the great poet of the Subcontinent.

The minister, in a tweet, said Ghalib had bestowed on a new identity to the Urdu poetry. Expressing complex issues and life experiences with eloquence was the epitome of

his poetry, he added.

برصغیر کے عظیم شاعر مرزا اسد اللہ خاں غالب کو ان کی برسی پر خراج عقیدت پیش کرتے ہیں۔انہوں نےاردو شاعری کو نئی پہچان دی ۔گنجلک مسائل اورمشاہدات زندگی کو لفظوں کی روانی سے عوام تک پہنچانا ان کا کمال ہے۔

ہیں اور بھی دْنیا میں سخن ور بہت اچھے

کہتے ہیں کہ غالب کا ہے انداز ِبیاں اور — Senator Shibli Faraz (@shiblifaraz) February 15, 2021

He quoted the verse of the great poet: “Hain aur bhi dunya mein sukhanwar achay Kahtay hain kay Ghalib ka andaz-e-bian aur” (There are also master orators in the world but it is narrated that Ghalib has his own versatile expression).