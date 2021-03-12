Sheikh Rashid terms Sanjrani's victory PM's success

ISLAMABAD, Mar 12 (APP):Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Friday termed the Sadiq Sanjrani’s victory a success of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted to hold Senate elections by show of hands but the opposition did not support him in that regard.

He said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was going to be divided in days to come ahead, adding most of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz parliamentarians were not in favour to support Pakistan Peoples Party candidate Yousaf Raza Gillani for top slot of the upper house of parliament.

Replying to a question, he hinted that the PDM might go for the long march in end of the current month but neither the government was sacred of it, nor create any hurdle in its way.