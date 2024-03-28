Shaza, CRO Zong discuss matters related to 5G, digitalization

ISLAMABAD, Mar 28 (APP): Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, and Chief Regulatory Officer (CRO) of Zong, Kamran on Wednesday discussed matters pertaining to the upcoming 5G spectrum auction and digitalization initiatives.
During the meeting, they addressed issues related to telecommunications and fiberization, with the presence of Member Telecom, MoITT Muhammad Jahanzeb Rahim.
In a separate engagement, CEO of Nayatel, Wahaj-us-Siraj also met with Minister of State for IT, Shaza Fatima.

