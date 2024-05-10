Service Long March Tyres Group to invest Rs 300 bn in Pakistan

LAHORE, May 10 (APP): Service Long March Tyres Group on Friday informed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif that the company was going to invest additional Rs 300 billion that would help creating new job opportunities and increase exports from the country.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif welcomed the company’s decision to expand its operations in Pakistan, saying his government’s business and investment-friendly policies were now yielding the positive results.

In a meeting with the prime minister here, Chairman Service Long March Tyres Jin Yongsheng who called on him, informed that the new investment would help producing 1000 new jobs whereas the company’s exports from Pakistan might also reach US$100 million annually by 2025.

Chairman Jin Yongsheng paying tribute to the government’s investment-friendly policies under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif thanked him for taking steps to prevent smuggling in the country.

PM Shehbaz Sharif maintained that the government was taking measures on priority to boost investment in the country.

He said a comprehensive framework was being shaped up to further facilitate the business community and the investors.

Federal Minister for Finance Muhammad Aurangzeb and Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar were also present in the meeting.