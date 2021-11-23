Science and technology institutions explore avenues of cooperation with OIC Countries

ISLAMABAD, Nov 23 (APP): Science and technology organizations and institutions working under the Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST) held a coordination meeting on Tuesday to explore avenues of cooperation with OIC member countries in the fields of science and technology.

The meeting was chaired by the Additional Secretary, MoST, Dr. Syed Ata-ur-Rehman. In his welcome remarks Dr. Rehman said that there is a need for improved coordination between science and technology institutions and COMSTECH.

He said that the government is committed to achieve the goal of success in the development of science and technology.

Dr. Rehman said that having COMSTECH is a great privilege as well as a challenge. He emphasized the need for mutual cooperation and coordination among S&T institutions.

Dr. Rehman said to have doable projects in the minutes of the meeting for circulation among the S&T institution for implementation. Coordinator General, COMSTECH, Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary welcomed the heads of 12 leading S&T institutions who participated in the meeting.

He shed light on the establishment of COMSTECH, its mandate and status in Muslim World. Prof. Choudhary emphasized the need of linking Pakistani S&T organizations and institutions with the institutions of the same mandate in other OIC member states to achieve socio-economic development through mutual cooperation and coordination and to accomplish successful science diplomacy. Prof. Choudhary offered S&T institutions full support in creating linkages with institutions in OIC member states for joint projects and programmes.

He said the job of COMSTECH is to serve OIC states to develop their own S&T capacity building, help building inter-institutional linkages for developing result oriented projects.

The meeting was attended by the heads of 12 leading S&T institutions affiliated with MoST including Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources, Pakistan Council of Scientific and Industrial Research, National University of Technology, COMSATS Univerity Islamabad,

Pakistan Council of Science and Technology, STEDEC, National Institute of Electronics, National Institute of Oceanography, Pakistan National Accreditation Council, Pakistan Hilal Authority, Pakistan Science Foundation and Pakistan Council of Renewable and Energy Technologies.

The heads of institutions presented their prospective projects, discussed future plans and gave recommendations.

The next meeting would be hosted by COMSTECH in which all institutions would present doable projects for seeking funding from international funding agencies and partner organizations from OIC states.