PCB saddened with passing away of Khalid H Khan



By Sohail Ali

LAHORE, Nov 23 (APP): The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has expressed its sadness at the passing away of cricket writer Khalid H Khan, who passed away in Karachi on Tuesday. He was 59.

In a condolence message, PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja said: “Khalid was one of the most respected cricket journalists in the country who had a long and distinguished career with the iconic Dawn newspaper. In my interactions with him that spanned more than two decades, I found him very passionate and knowledgeable about the game.



“Khalid was widely respected and well-loved amongst his peers, players and administrators for his deep affection for domestic cricket and support for the emerging cricketers and leading performers.



“My prayers and sympathies are with his friends and family on his sad and untimely passing.”