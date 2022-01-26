Saudi Ambassador calls on Sheikh Rashid

ISLAMABAD, Jan 26 (APP):Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Saeed Al Maliki called on Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid here Wednesday and issues of Pak-Saudi relations besides mutual interests came under discussion.

They also discussed arrangements for Saudi Interior Minister’s schedule visit to Pakistan next month, said a statement issued here.

Sheikh Rashid said he welcomed the Saudi Interior Minister in Pakistan. The visit of Saudi Interior Minister would further cement Pak-Saudi bilateral relations, he added.

He said the visit would further expand and strengthen Pak-Saudi cordial relations. He expressed the hoped that the Pak-Saudi bilateral agreement would be signed during the visit. Mutual agreement would help early return of Pakistani prisoners from Saudi Arabia, he added.

He said Pakistan and Saudi Arabia were brethren countries and relations were based on mutual trust and brotherhood.

The Ambassador stressed the need to promote tourism and trade between the brethren countries. The Saudi people have very good feelings for Pakistani nation, he added.