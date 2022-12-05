Saad Rafique congrats PML-N, PPP, Muslim Conference taking lead in AJK LG polls

ISLAMABAD, Dec 5 (APP):Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique on Monday congratulated the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), and Muslim Conference on taking lead in the Local Government (LG) elections in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

In a tweet, the minister said that the people of Kashmir had rejected the poor policies of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) by giving majority votes to the PML-N, PPP, and Muslim Conference collectively in the recent party-based LG elections.

“The PML-N and PPP are enjoying the majority in the local government elections,” the minister added.

Saad Rafique said the people of Kashmir knew better which party deserved their votes.

The minister expressed hope that the local leadership of PML-N, PPP, and Muslim Conference would put every effort to tackle the challenges being faced by the people of the valley.