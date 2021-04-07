RAWALPINDI, Apr 07 (APP):Foreign Minister of Russia Sergey Lavrov called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa here at General Headquarters (GHQ) on Wednesday.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest including enhanced defence and security cooperation, regional security, particularly Afghan Peace Process were discussed, said an Inter Services Public Relations media release.

The visiting dignitary acknowledged Pakistan’s achievements in war against terrorism and contributions for regional peace and stability especially Pakistan’s sincere efforts in the Afghan peace process.

He expressed that Pak-Russia relations were on a positive trajectory and would continue to develop in multiple domains.

The COAS said Pakistan valued it’s relations with Russia and reciprocated the desire for enhanced bilateral military cooperation.

“Pakistan welcomes all initiatives which can bring peace and stability in Afghanistan as the whole region will benefit from it,” COAS emphasized.

“We have no hostile designs towards any country and will keep on working towards a cooperative regional framework based on sovereign equality and mutual progress,” the COAS concluded.