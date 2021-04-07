LAHORE, Apr 07 (APP):Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday announced to gradually expand the scope of vaccination centres in the province.

Presiding over a meeting to review the corona situation, the CM informed that an amount of Rs.1.5 billion was being allocated for the procurement of more than one million doses of anti-corona vaccine. The government was striving hard to save the citizens from coronavirus and many more steps would also be taken in this regard, he added.

He said that the number of such facilities would be increased to three in Lahore with the start of the PKLI vaccination centre.

Meanwhile, the registration of quinquagenarian had been started as the eligible persons were registering themselves by sending their CNIC numbers to 1166, he said.

The CM assured that the Punjab government was also in contact with the federal government for ensuring the availability of oxygen in hospitals for corona patients and there would be no shortage of oxygen for this purpose.

Active support of the people was important to get rid of this virus and the people could remain safe by following necessary precautions, concluded the CM.

The meeting was attended by Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, SACM Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan and others.